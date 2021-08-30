Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

