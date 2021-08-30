Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDHF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 403,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

