Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.22

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $28.57. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

The firm has a market cap of $697.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

