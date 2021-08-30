Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Herman Miller by 177.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142,056 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $15,245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Herman Miller by 63.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

MLHR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 223,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

