High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.31. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$7.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The firm has a market cap of C$442.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at C$75,098.24. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $659,233.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

