Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.