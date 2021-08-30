Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

