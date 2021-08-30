Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.88. 25,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.