Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFBL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

