Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
