HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,794 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 97,323 shares during the period. HP comprises 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 148.90% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

