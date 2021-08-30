H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,103 shares of company stock worth $1,464,015. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

