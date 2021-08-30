HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 26,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

