HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Bruce Higgins Sells 220,000 Shares

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) insider Bruce Higgins sold 220,000 shares of HUB24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.00 ($21.43), for a total transaction of A$6,600,000.00 ($4,714,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get HUB24 alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. HUB24’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.