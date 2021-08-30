HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

HubSpot stock opened at $702.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $704.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $612.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

