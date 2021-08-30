Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $65.89 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $65.89 million and $5.46 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

