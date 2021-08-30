i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $28.05

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $29.10. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 39 shares.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

