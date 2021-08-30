i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Up to $28.05

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $29.10. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 39 shares.
IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $936.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44.
In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
