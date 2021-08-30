iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 116,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,931. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$44.54 and a 1-year high of C$75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.30.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

