ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.86. 76,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

