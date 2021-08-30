ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,174,000 after buying an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

DGX traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.54 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

