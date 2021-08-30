ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after buying an additional 737,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 308,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 267.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

