ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $155.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

