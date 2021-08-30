ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Walmart by 10.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 63.1% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at $39,497,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 153,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $412.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.