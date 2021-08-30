ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. 259,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,345,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.