III Capital Management Makes New $669,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. 119,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,833. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,797 shares of company stock worth $9,192,052. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

