III Capital Management Makes New Investment in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCNEU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000.

HCNEU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,939. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

