Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $651,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $65,633,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $23,232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $187.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

