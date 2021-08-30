Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $629.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.26. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

