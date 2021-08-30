Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 709 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $824.81 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $818.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

