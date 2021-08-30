Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $247,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.51 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

