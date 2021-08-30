Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $267,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.