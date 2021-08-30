Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Illumina worth $99,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $52,431,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $464.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $485.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

