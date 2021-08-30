IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.78. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAX. Barrington Research dropped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

