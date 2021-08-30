Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $468,000 Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.