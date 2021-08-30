Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $763,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 142.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $94.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.