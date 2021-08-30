Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.94 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

