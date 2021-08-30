Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,144 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after purchasing an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after buying an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,875,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

