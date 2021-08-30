Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 45,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

