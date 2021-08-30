Independence (NYSE:IHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.75

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $738.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independence by 3.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

