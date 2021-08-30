IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $106.57.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

