IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $262.38 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

