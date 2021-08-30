IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,673 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 467,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 223,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $107.00 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

