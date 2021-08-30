IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.