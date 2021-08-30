IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.