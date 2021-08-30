IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,457 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.