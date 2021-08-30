Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,925. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

