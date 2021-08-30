Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,925. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.