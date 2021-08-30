Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $20.33 million and $18.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

