Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Infinity Energy Resources stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. Infinity Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

