Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 5,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $31,950.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $88,530.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52.

INOD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 million, a P/E ratio of 137.02 and a beta of 2.09. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

