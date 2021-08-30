Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 727,887 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,514 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

