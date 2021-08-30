Insider Buying: RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Insider Buys £105,000 in Stock

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.26 million and a PE ratio of 52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. RPS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

